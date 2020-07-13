Dr Glynn concerned over rising Covid-19 cases and public complacency

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Ronan Glynn has raised concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases reported in Ireland in the last five days.

Speaking at the HSE Covid-19 breifing tonight, Dr Ronan Glynn, said: "I think we are concerned about the increase in cases over the last five days.

"We are looking at the reproductive number and you know last week that appears to have gone at least to one or above one.

"Our reproductive number appears to be increasing, our five day average for new reported cases is increasing,

"Thankfully our hospitals and critical care units are very stable and very low levels.

"As I said we are monitoring very closely and we will continue to do so through this week."

No new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded today, while 11 new cases have been confirmed.

Dr Glynn also warned against complacency setting in among the public in Ireland.

“Our research shows that 38% of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us. This does not have to be the case," Dr Glynn said, "Simple measures like hand washing, physical distancing, face coverings in appropriate settings, cough/sneeze etiquette and watching out for symptoms are the crucial elements in suppressing Covid-19."

With regards to quarantine measures for travellers arriving in Ireland, Dr Glynn said mandatory quarantining would be a "desirable measure" from a public health perspective but there are "wider considerations" for government surrounding the issue.

Dr Glynn said: "From our perspective, anyone coming into this country should be restricting their movements."

The National Public Health Emergency Team says while it is not practical to close off all travel to Ireland it wants to shut down all but non-essential travel.

Health authorities also repeated thier encouragements to the public to download the Covid-19 contact tracing app.

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said: “Almost 1.25m people in Ireland have downloaded the Covid App.

"That represents 34% of the adult population. This has already served as a support to contact tracers.

"If you have not done so to date, please download the app.”

Advice to the public to isolate should they develop symptoms and to contact their GP was also repeated.

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead at the HSE said: “As we see more cases and clusters emerge it is important that anyone experiencing symptoms isolates and contacts their GP.

"The aim is to find all cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and to isolate and contact trace them. Early reporting of symptoms and prompt testing helps us achieve this.”