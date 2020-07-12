Investigation into Galway plane crash continues

Investigations are continuing into a light plane crash in Co Galway that left two people seriously injured.

A man and woman in their 60s are being treated in University Hospital Galway following the incident near Kiltullagh yesterday.

It's understood the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing following engine trouble when the crash happened.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Albert Dolan says investigators need time to establish what exactly happened:

"The aircraft investigators are working onsite now and I think as a community we need to let them do their job and respect the work that they have to do and let them do it in privacy," said Cllr Dolan.

"The community in Killimordaly, we are really all rooting for the individuals involved now and hopefully they can pull through OK," he added.