Latest: renewed appeal for missing Wexford woman

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help to find a 50-year-old woman who is missing in Co Wexford.

Deirdre Redmond was last seen on the Sea Road in Ballymoney, Gorey at 3.20pm on the 11th of July.

She has short red/dark hair, is approximately 5ft 6” in height and of slim build. She was last seen wearing a purple top and dark jeans.

Her family contacted gardaí as they are very concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053–9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.