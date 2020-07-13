Latest: renewed appeal for missing Wexford woman

Deirdre Redmond was last seen in Ballymoney, Gorey on the 11th of July.
Latest: renewed appeal for missing Wexford woman
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 16:29 PM
digital desk

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help to find a 50-year-old woman who is missing in Co Wexford.

Deirdre Redmond was last seen on the Sea Road in Ballymoney, Gorey at 3.20pm on the 11th of July.

She has short red/dark hair, is approximately 5ft 6” in height and of slim build. She was last seen wearing a purple top and dark jeans.

Her family contacted gardaí as they are very concerned for her wellbeing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053–9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row
NO%20FEE%20HSE%20TAOISEACH%2010 Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'
Airport forms2.jpg Government's green list giving public 'mixed messages' about travel - expert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices