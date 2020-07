Update July 12: Chloe Fitzgerald has been found safe and well

Earlier:

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Co Dublin.

Chloe Fitzgerald was last seen in the Tallaght area on Wednesday, July 8.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall with a slight build, black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Chloe or who can help find her is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.