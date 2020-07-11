High Garda visibility to ensure people follow public health guidelines this weekend

File photo of drinks being poured in a pub.
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 07:35 AM

Gardaí are warning they will be keeping a high visibility presence this weekend to ensure people are following public health guidelines.

It comes after 26 pubs were found to be potentially in breach of Covid-19 regulations last weekend and could now face prosecution.

Images captured last week showed large groups of people gathering close to pubs who appeared not to be adhering to social distancing rules.

It raised concerns that the full reopening of bars may be delayed beyond the planned date of July 20.

Since June 29, only pubs that can serve food with a minimum cost of €9 have been allowed return to business.

Some 2,785 individual licensed premise were found to be open last weekend.

With good weather forecast for the weekend, and signs of a growth in Covid-19 infection rates lately, Operation Navigation aims to prevent large gatherings either indoors or outdoors that do not observe the regulation.

Pubs are also allowed to impose social distancing rules of just one metre rather than two, subject to other mitigation requirements while customers must not stay in the pub longer than 105 minutes.

