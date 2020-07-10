Cork GAA clubs closed over fear of outbreak

A number of clubs in Cork GAA’s Carbery division have been told to suspend all activities as a result of a potential Covid-19 case.

The precaution is being taken following players coming into contact with an individual last weekend who has since tested positive for the virus.

Argideen Rangers have confirmed they are one of the clubs and will not resume training or games until Saturday when they will update members again.

The shutdown was ordered as per the GAA’s return to play protocols, which state all further activity must be stopped until public health contact tracers carry out full close contact assessment and testing.

“We’re asking teams to adhere to the GAA and HSE guidelines,” Cork County Board PRO Joe Blake said.

Last weekend, Kilkenny city GAA club James Stephens confirmed one of their players tested positive for coronavirus. The player made a full recovery, those identified via contact tracing all returned negative results and club activity resumed following a precautionary suspension of one week.

The GAA are awaiting guidance from the Government departments about what defines close and casual contacts in a sporting context. In the interim, they have told their units that all team-mates and members of team management of a player who displays coronavirus symptoms in the 48-hour period after a training session or game “should be considered close contacts until advised otherwise by public health authorities”.

They also recommend that if positive symptoms reported by the player are within 48 hours of their last collective training session or game their team is instructed to defer all activity until test results are available.

Players who test positive should get medical assessment and clearance prior to returning to training and competitive activity.