Four men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in Cork

Four people have been arrested after separate searches in Cork City yesterday uncovered drugs worth more than €40,000.
Four men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in Cork
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 11:30 AM
Digital Desk staff
Gardaí and Revenue Customs Officers carried out a controlled delivery at a house in the Banduff area of Mayfield.
Gardaí and Revenue Customs Officers carried out a controlled delivery at a house in the Banduff area of Mayfield.

Four people have been arrested after separate searches in Cork City yesterday uncovered drugs worth more than €40,000.

Gardaí and Revenue Customs Officers carried out a controlled delivery at a house in the Banduff area of Mayfield.

Two men in their 30s were detained after €20,000 worth of cannabis and €3,650 in cash was found at the house.

They are currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station.

A separate search of a car in the Model Farm Road area uncovered individually wrapped bags containing cannabis worth approximately €23,000.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They are being detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

All four men remain in custody and Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Pharmacy weight loss help Pharmacists fear Ireland will be badly affected by 'global issue' of medicine shortages
Emergency Services Stock Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge
Fife Police Feature Belfast off-licence targeted by thieves twice in one day
drug seizuresplace: corkplace: cork cityplace: banduffplace: mayfieldplace: mayfield garda stationplace: model farm roadplace: bridewell garda stationorganisation: gardaíorganisation: revenue customs officers

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices