Restrictions on international travel could be in place until July 20

Restrictions on international travel as a result of the coronavirus could be left in place until at least July 20. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Cabinet will meet today and is expected to extend restrictions on travel in and out of the country.

The government is said to be unlikely to drop the requirement for a 14-day isolation for people arriving into the country until at least July 20, when Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan says he expects the so-called "green list" of safe countries to be operational.

He told Newstalk yesterday that the government wanted to avoid "an avalanche" of Irish people going abroad and returning at the same time, which would complicate the efforts to track and trace potential cases.

"Restricting travel, particularly overseas travel where it’s not essential, that continues to play a part (in suppressing the virus).

"Where we will start to open up flights is in those countries where their positions are similar if not better than our own - a so-called green list.

"That is what will be published on July 20, or prior to that - the green list will be operating after that."

The government has come under pressure in recent weeks from airlines and the tourism sector to drop the restrictions in order to boost the tourism industry, but cabinet sources say that this is unlikely to happen before July 20.

It is understood that some around the table believe that the extra time will allow Ireland to assess the domestic and European situations as more and more parts of the domestic economy reopen.

The guidance would be reviewed every two weeks.

Cabinet will discuss "elements" of testing and temperature checking at airports, though it is unlikely that these measures will apply to every passenger.

The government will also discuss adherence to guidelines at pubs and restaurants, after scenes on social media over the weekend showed some areas of Dublin were particularly crowded.