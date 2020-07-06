LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking

Simon Harris slams drinkers after busy streets and 'drunken crowds' in Dublin last night

The trade association for Dublin pubs has condemned landlords who sell alcohol to people who drank it on the streets outside their premises.

The comments from the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) follow the broadcast on social media of videos shot Saturday evening of Dublin city centre streets packed with revelers.

The videos have sparked warnings by health workers about the risks to people who don’t wear face coverings or socially distance.

An LVA spokesperson said the body “utterly condemns drinking on street scenes which jeopardise public health”.

“This is in no way acceptable and completely jeopardises public health, given the lack of social distancing observed. We are reminding pubs who are serving takeout of their responsibilities.

“Such drinking in public spaces presents a terrible image of our city centre. It is potentially extremely damaging to public health.”

In a tweet former health minister Simon Harris asked people to use common sense.

Former minister for health Simon Harris said: "C'mon everyone. We've come too far to go back.

"Great to see our economy reopened & social life resuming but let's keep using our cop on and common sense.

"We owe it to each other, to those families who have lost loved ones, to the local business we want to keep open and to our kids."

Dr Catherine Motherway, an intensive care physician, later told Newstalk Breakfast: “We do need to have personal responsibility.

“You can look into an establishment if you want to go for a drink - which we’d all like to do after the long period of time - and you can actually be responsible: if it doesn’t look safe, don’t enter.”

As part of their Operation Navigation initiative in the city to check pubs comply with Covid-19 public health measures, gardai found a premises operating as a restaurant and selling alcohol despite not having a liquor licence.

Meanwhile, infectious disease expert Professor Gerry Killeen says eliminating Covid-19 from Ireland over the course of the summer is possible and would require only a modest amount of additional effort.

But the AXA Research Chair in Applied Pathogen Ecology at University College Cork has warned repeatedly imposing, lifting and re-imposing restrictions may prove a dangerous gamble.