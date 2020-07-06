Seahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customs

More than two dozen dead seahorses, two desiccated snakes and a pair of alligator heads were among the bizarre items that people unsuccessfully tried to smuggle into the country through airports and mail centres last year.
Seahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customs
Thirty-one dead seahorses, two desiccated snakes and a pair of alligator heads were among the bizarre items that people unsuccessfully tried to smuggle into the country through airports and mail centres last year. Customs also seized two wildcat teeth, a turtle shell, and 2kg of meat from a near-threatened species of antelope under legislation combatting international trade in endangered animals.
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 01:00 AM
Darragh McDonagh

More than two dozen dead seahorses, two desiccated snakes and a pair of alligator heads were among the bizarre items that people unsuccessfully tried to smuggle into the country through airports and mail centres last year.

Customs also seized two wildcat teeth, a turtle shell, and 2kg of meat from a near-threatened species of antelope under legislation combatting international trade in endangered animals.

The consignment of 31 dead seahorses was discovered at the DHL centre in Shannon last July. The unusual marine animals are used to treat erectile dysfunction in Chinese medicine, as well as asthma, infertility and baldness.

A pair of dead snakes and two plastic bags full of meal worms from Angola were seized at Limerick Mail Centre in June 2019, while a small crocodile head from the UK was found at Athlone Mail Centre in January of this year.

A traveller from Namibia was stopped at Dublin Airport in April 2019 with a large walrus tusk, an ornamental ivory box, an ivory knife, and a statue of lions made from ivory.

Customs officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre intercepted an early Christmas present of two alligator heads from the USA in December 2019, as well as an animal skull from Canada last August.

Among the items seized at Dublin Airport was an “animal head” from Turkmenistan, a turtle shell from Nigeria, 280g of sturgeon caviar from Russia, and five blue-and-yellow feathers of a macaw parrot from Brazil.

There were three seizures of suspected coral totalling 3.6kg at the airport last year, which were being smuggled into the country from Myanmar and the Maldives.

Officials also seized 2kg of meat from a bay duiker – a near-threatened species of antelope – from Ethiopia.

Customs service made a total of 23 seizures under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) during 2019, and a further three seizures in the period to March 9 this year, according to records released under the Freedom of Information Act.

“Revenue ensures that legislation in respect of such prohibitions and restrictions is complied with at points of entry to or exit from the State,” explained a spokesman.

“Revenue has anti-smuggling teams at all main ports and airports and at the main postal depots, who routinely profile imports and exports, and carry out X-ray examinations and physical examinations based on risk assessment, and with a focus on detention and seizure of smuggled and prohibited goods.”

The purported owners of CITES items that are seized by Customs have a right to appeal, after which disposal options are considered by Revenue in consultation with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

“Items may be retained, destroyed or given to another agency – for example Dublin Zoo or the Natural History Museum, as appropriate,” said the spokesman.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Apr 3, 2020 Donohoe: Public is angry over €16,000 top-up allowance for super junior ministers
WeatherCorkPedestrian.jpg Risk of spot flooding as status yellow rainfall warning issued for eight counties
Belfast Glider bus service More than 1,700 fines for dodging fares on Belfast's Glider public transport
natureplace: dhlplace: shannonplace: angolaplace: limerick mail centreplace: ukplace: athlone mail centreplace: namibiaplace: dublin airportplace: portlaoise mail centreplace: usaplace: canadaplace: turkmenistanplace: nigeriaplace: russiaplace: brazilplace: myanmarplace: maldivesplace: ethiopiaevent: christmasevent: speciesorganisation: endangeredorganisation: citesorganisation: national parks and wildlife serviceorganisation: npwsorganisation: dublin zooorganisation: natural history museum

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices