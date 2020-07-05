Winds of 100kmh forecast as weather warning issued for 17 counties

Gusts of up to 100kmh are expected in some western coastal counties as well as parts of the midlands and east today.
Winds of 100kmh forecast as weather warning issued for 17 counties
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 12:34 PM
Digital Desk staff
Met Éireann have issued a status yellow wind warning in 17 counties. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Met Éireann have issued a status yellow wind warning in 17 counties. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Gusts of up to 100kmh are expected in some western coastal counties as well as parts of the midlands and east today.

A status yellow wind alert has been issued by Met Éireann for 17 counties, including all of Connacht.

Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and Clare are also included in the warning.

The forecaster says thundery downpours are also likely throughout the period of the alert, which is set to expire at 6pm.

"Later this morning and through the afternoon, westerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50-60kmh, with gusts of 80-100kmh associated with any thundery downpours. Some disruption may occur," Met Éireann said.

There is also a marine status yellow gale warning with high winds from Loop Head to Erris Head to Malin Head.

More in this section

WeatherCorkPedestrian.jpg Risk of spot flooding as status yellow rainfall warning issued for eight counties
Belfast Glider bus service More than 1,700 fines for dodging fares on Belfast's Glider public transport
Coronavirus - Fri Jul 10, 2020 Holidaymakers returning from Spain to Northern Ireland told to quarantine for 14 days
weatherplace: connachtplace: cavanplace: monaghanplace: donegalplace: dublinplace: kildareplace: longfordplace: louthplace: wicklowplace: offalyplace: westmeathplace: meathplace: clareplace: loop headplace: erris headplace: malin headorganisation: met éireann

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices