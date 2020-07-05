Five people brought to hospital as gardaí investigate Dundalk house fire

They suffered what are being described as "non-life threatening" injuries but gardaí have opened a probe into "criminal damage" at the residence in Dundalk.
Five people brought to hospital as gardaí investigate Dundalk house fire
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 11:54 AM
Digital Desk staff
File photo
File photo

Gardaí are investigating after a house fire in Co Louth last night led to five people going to the hospital.

The occupants of the house suffered what are being described as "non-life-threatening" injuries but gardaí have opened a probe into "criminal damage" at the residence in Dundalk.

"At approximately 3:35am, a house on Clontygora Court caught fire after residents in the surrounding area reportedly heard a loud bang," a garda spokesperson outlined.

The five were all taken to hospital in Drogheda while there were no other reported injuries.

"The house was significantly damaged during this incident," the spokesperson added. "The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination."

No arrests have been made yet but a full garda investigation is underway.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including from a dash-cam, who were travelling in the areas of Clontygara Court and Hoey's Lane between 3am and 4am to make this footage available to them.

More in this section

Pharmacy weight loss help Pharmacists fear Ireland will be badly affected by 'global issue' of medicine shortages
Emergency Services Stock Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge
Fife Police Feature Belfast off-licence targeted by thieves twice in one day
crimeplace: dundalkplace: co louthplace: clontygora courtplace: droghedaplace: clontygara courtplace: hoey's laneperson: gardaíperson: gardaorganisation: gardaí

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices