Cllr blasts 'reckless' behaviour as hundreds gather outside Dublin pubs

A Dublin City Councillor claims rules are being flouted on the city's streets after restrictions were eased for pubs.

Mannix Flynn says he saw people spilling onto footpaths last night and a lack of social distancing in some areas.

Mr Flynn believes some people are behaving recklessly.

"There are footpaths full of street furniture around the likes of Camden St, South William St - they were pretty reckless.

"I was nervous," he added, "people who are just trying to get by these particular streets, they were nervous as well having to walk on the roadway where there is busy traffic."

Gardai walking around the streets in Dublin City Centre to make sure pubs are not breaking the guidelines on social distancing, serving food or time limits etc



Yet this is allowed on Dame Lane..... pic.twitter.com/4inEgsY2Rm — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) July 4, 2020

There were reportedly over 250 people on Dame Lane in Dublin's south inner city main party area.

Publicans are being warned breaches of the public health regulations could lead to garda support being withdrawn when their licence is up for renewal.