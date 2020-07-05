People allowed to attend Sunday Mass for first time in 19 weeks today

Today is the first Sunday people will be allowed to gather for church services since March.
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 09:29 AM
Digital Desk staff
It has 19 weeks since Masses were put on hold due to Covid-19, with only private prayer allowed.

There will be hand sanitiser, one-way systems in aisles and social distancing.

Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary welcomed the government guidance that let churches open back up to the wider public.

"When government and the public health officials introduced measures in March aimed at flattening the Covid-19 curve, we took the unprecedented step of cancelling Masses and other religious services with congregations," he outlined.

"Our response was intended to assist all those who were working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the community. While this step was necessary, it has been difficult for priests and parishioners everywhere."

The archbishop praised the "teams of volunteers" who are ensuring that people can safely return to churches across the country.

"I am grateful for this Herculean effort that sees us ready now to resume the sacramental life of the church in line with the guidance published by government," he added.

