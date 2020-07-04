Five arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co Westmeath

The incidents, which saw two men suffer injuries, happened in Mullingar.
Five arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co Westmeath
File photo
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 15:39 PM
Digital Desk staff

Five men have been arrested after incidents of what gardaí describe as "violent disorder and criminal damage" in Co Westmeath on Thursday and Friday.

The incidents, which saw two men suffer injuries, described as non-life-threatening, happened in Mullingar.

"Upon arrival at the scene at Grange Crescent at approximately 6pm, gardaí dispersed a large number of people in the area, some of whom were armed with pickaxe handles," a garda spokesperson said.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at Mullingar Garda Station.

He has since been charged and appeared before the courts.

During a follow-up operation yesterday, gardaí arrested three men aged in their 30s and one man in his 20s in connection with this incident, the spokesperson confirmed.

One of the men in their 30s was later released without charge pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The other three men have since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this afternoon.

More in this section

1821%20Anne%20Street%20South Areas in Dublin city centre to trial pedestrianisation as people encouraged to 'rediscover' the capital
euromillions.jpg The EuroMillions numbers are in...
004%20Cabinet Health Minister unable to say whether €20m cuts to disability services will go ahead
crimeplace: co westmeathplace: mullingarplace: grange crescentplace: mullingar garda stationperson: gardaíperson: director of public prosecutionsorganisation: mullingar district court

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices