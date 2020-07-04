Government issues guidelines as gardaí set to check pubs for Covid compliance

Gardaí will begin inspecting bars and restaurants in order to ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines this weekend.
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 08:18 AM
Aoife Moore

The Taoiseach chaired the first meeting of the new Government’s Cabinet Committee on Ireland’s Covid-19 response on Friday.

Ministers received briefings from senior officials from relevant Government Departments, including the acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn.

The Cabinet Committee also heard an update on Phase 3 of the re-opening of the economy and society.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) expressed concern that pubs operating as restaurants should continue to operate in accordance with public health guidelines.

It had been reported that a number of premises had seen groups drinking excessively while only ordering one small meal.

“Strong enforcement measures will be taken against premises that are not operating in accordance with public health guidelines,” a government statement said.

The Government will review a report on compliance from the relevant state authorities, including An Garda Síochána and health and safety authorities, at a meeting on Monday.

Detailed Covid-19 Guidance has also been developed for religious services.

The Cabinet Committee decided that where the size of the premises allows for a capacity of greater than 50 this may be permitted only where:

  • Social distancing guidelines are adhered to
  • The premises can be subdivided into distinct sections (cordoned or marked appropriately) of not more than 50 persons in each section
  • There is a minimum of 4m between sections
  • Each section having its own entrance/exit route
  • There are separate arrangements for elements of the service involving close contact, e.g. the distribution of Holy Communion
  • Strictly no movement of people between sections before, during or after the service
  • The premises is well-ventilated

The use of face coverings is strongly recommended for indoor settings.

Also on the agenda for the was the framework for international travel.

Recommendations have be referred for discussion and a decision will be taken by Government at the cabinet meeting on Monday next.

