Covid-19 'remains suppressed in our communities' as two deaths and nine new cases reported

A further two people with Covid-19 have died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed.

This brings the death toll from the virus to 1,740.

The HSPC has been notified of nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

There is now a total of 25,498 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said that recent figures shows that the virus remains suppressed in our communities.

“Ireland’s 14-day incidence of Covid-19 is now less than three cases per 100,000," said Dr Glynn.

"This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities.

"The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.”

Referring to today's report by HIQA which showed the official number of deaths from Covid-19 may have been overestimated, Dr Glynn said it demonstrated that Ireland has "comprehensively recorded deaths" relating to Covid-19 by following the recommended WHO approach.

“We have consistently recorded and published data on all deaths where a person had COVID-19 or was suspected to have Covid-19.

"This reporting gives us a robust understanding of the impact of the disease in Ireland and continues to inform our response.”