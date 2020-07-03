Draft Brexit agreement reached with EU on Irish food exports

Irish and EU officials have reached a draft agreement to limit the impact of Brexit on the movement of Irish food products and live animals into the rest of the EU via the UK land bridge.
Draft Brexit agreement reached with EU on Irish food exports
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 13:36 PM
Digital Desk staff
The use of a UK landbridge is very important for Irish exporters. Picture: PA
The use of a UK landbridge is very important for Irish exporters. Picture: PA

Irish and EU officials have reached a draft agreement to limit the impact of Brexit on the movement of Irish food products and live animals into the rest of the EU via the UK land bridge.

Irish food exports as a result of the deal will be able to access "green lanes" when they come off ferries traveling from British to continental ports.

The deal will require a change in EU rules governing the surveillance of food coming into the single market.

The agreement would limit the impact of Brexit on exporters of Irish food and live animals.

Speaking to Ocean FM, President of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Tim Cunninan explained the significance of the agreement.

"It is encouraging that there will be no barriers and that there will be greenlanes allowing the exports of goods and live animals using the landbridge across the UK further on into EU countries," Mr Cunninan said.

"Which would be a positive step in the negotiations on Brexit."

"Obviously we will have to wait to see the detail," Mr Cunninan said, "But I think if we can get greenlanes and use the UK as a landbridge going into Europe, it was a major concern for us the last couple of months that the route would be disrupted."

Simon McKeever from the Irish Exporters Association explains what the significance of the agreement means to businesses and how he thinks the regulations will work.

Mr McKeever said: "There will be some system project in place that will electronically recognise a truck coming off a UK ferry saying: 'This is an Irish originated truck with agri-food produce on it,' and it will be diverted to a particular part of the port where it will be able to go through."

Without the deal food and live animal exports from Ireland would face a significant increase in costs, delays and paperwork.

The deal will need to be approved by member states and will likely require a change to some EU import rules.

More in this section

Ruth Morrissey legal case 'She gave generously to anyone who knew her' - CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
New Minister for Agriculture appointed EU can't pour debt on debt, says Micheál Martin
Coronavirus - Thu May 28, 2020 Govt 'must not repeat mistakes of February and March' when easing travel constraints
brexitplace: ukplace: britishplace: euplace: europeplace: irelandperson: president ofperson: tim cunninanperson: cunninanperson: simon mckeeverperson: mckeeverorganisation: euorganisation: irishorganisation: ocean fmorganisation: irish farmers associationorganisation: ifaorganisation: irish exporters association

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices