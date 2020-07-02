Gardaí to inspect Dublin pubs this weekend for Covid-19 breaches

Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 12:00 PM
Digital Desk staff
Some pubs were able to return to trade under new Covid-19 guidelines as part of Phase Three. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Some pubs were able to return to trade under new Covid-19 guidelines as part of Phase Three. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Gardaí are to inspect pubs in Dublin to ensure they are keeping to Covid-19 guidelines.

It comes amid reports some pubs are breaching the guidelines since they reopened their doors.

Customers are meant to have a meal that costs at least €9 and only stay for an hour and 45 minutes.

Gardaí and the Licensed Vintners Association have called on pub owners in the capital not to break the rules ahead of the first weekend of trading since reopening.

Chief executive of the LVA, Donall O'Keeffe, says Gardaí will be looking to maintain public order.

Mr O'Keefe says: "Under licensing law, publicans have an obligation to run an orderly premises.

"In our view complying with public health guidelines is part of that.

"The Gardaí have extensive powers under licensing law and public order legislation.

"And Gardaí will be monitoring the situation closely."

