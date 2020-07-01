Gardaí report 50 incidents of livestock dog attacks in three months

Gardaí are reminding the public to control their pets after a series of livestock attacks.

Since March Gardaí have been contacted on almost 50 occasions regarding dog attacks on farm animals.

In one incident in Co. Leitrim a dog attacked seven sheep on a farm.

The owner had to pay damages to the farmer and the dog then had to be put down.

In another incident in Co. Meath, a farmer shot two dogs after they killed six sheep and injured two more.

Gardaí have now issued an appeal for owners to control their pets.

A recently attacked sheep. Picture: Gardaí.

Inspector James White says whilst they may think their dog is friendly and placid at home, they can cause horrific injuries to other animals.

He says owners could be held liable for damages and face prosecution, and that farmers are also within their right to shoot any dog that attacks their livestock.

"If your dog goes and attacks animals on someone’s land, you could be held liable for the damages and face prosecution. The farmer is also within their right to shoot any animal that is worrying their livestock.

"Whilst you might think your dog is friendly and placid at home, they can cause horrific injuries to other animal. We would ask that everyone ensures their dog is kept under control as nobody wants to see animals being harmed,” says Inspector James White.