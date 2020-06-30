Darragh O'Brien: Government's affordable homes to cost between €160,000-250,000

The Housing Minister says new affordable homes will cost between €160,000 and €250,000.
Darragh O'Brien: Government's affordable homes to cost between €160,000-250,000
Darragh O'Brien says many people are "stuck in a rip-off rental trap" and the government wants to address that.
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 13:41 PM

The Housing Minister says new affordable homes under Government plans will cost between €160,000 and €250,000.

Darragh O'Brien says many people are "stuck in a rip-off rental trap" and the government wants to address that.

He says the aim is to give hope to those who may have wondered when they will be able to afford a home.

Mr O'Brien says: "Our scheme will be on a shared equity basis where the state will take an equity in the house as well.

"There will be a major focus on building affordable homes. Firstly, on state-owned land where the State will subsume the cost of that land.

"So you be looking at house prices in the region of €160-180,000 to €230-250,000 on a shared equity basis."

Earlier the new Housing Minister denied there are differences between health chiefs and the new government over air travel advice and fears about Covid-19 spreading.

He was commenting as the new coalition continues to assess 'air bridges' between countries with similar control levels of the virus.

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland 'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin
Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Spring weather May 29th 2020 170 new daily coronavirus infections possible in Ireland within weeks
housingireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices