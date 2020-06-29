Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Those attending the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey must observe social distancing, Sinn Fein’s deputy leader has said.
Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 22:20 PM
Press Association
The remains of Bobby Storey arriving at his family home in west Belfast. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
The remains of Bobby Storey arriving at his family home in west Belfast. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Those attending the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey must observe social distancing, Sinn Féin’s deputy leader has said.

Michelle O’Neill said all those in attendance at the funeral in Belfast on Tuesday should observe public health advice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My message would be very simple, my message is to follow public health advice, socially distance, stay apart and follow the regulations,” the deputy First Minister told a press conference at Stormont on Monday.

First Minister Arlene Foster added: “It is important that people do stick to the public health regulation and respect the fact that we are still in a situation where Covid-19 could be spread.”

Hundreds lined the streets on Friday as the remains of the former leading IRA figure arrived at his home in west Belfast.

He was a highly influential presence within his community throughout the Troubles and subsequent peace process.

A guard of honour was formed near his Andersonstown home on Friday evening.

Mr Storey was 64 and had been unwell for a period of time.

He died in England on June 21 following an unsuccessful lung transplant.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
sinn féinplace: belfastplace: stormontplace: west belfastplace: andersonstownplace: englandperson: bobby storeyperson: o’neillperson: sinn feinperson: michelle o’neillperson: first ministerperson: arlene fosterperson: storeyorganisation: sinn féinorganisation: ira

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices