White paper on replacing direct provision to be drafted by end of 2020

A white paper on replacing direct provision will be drafted by the end of the year, according to the Minister for Equality.
White paper on replacing direct provision to be drafted by end of 2020
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 16:00 PM
Digital Desk staff
Roderic O'Gorman outside Leinster House. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Roderic O'Gorman outside Leinster House. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A white paper on replacing direct provision will be drafted by the end of the year, according to the Minister for Equality.

The Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to discuss Covid-19 and the multi-billion euro stimulus package planned for the economy.

Ministers have been meeting their Department officials this morning as work begins after their appointments on Saturday.

On the way into the Cabinet meeting, Roderic O'Gorman said there will be progress on figuring out how to replace direct provision.

He said: “Within the programme for government, the approach to this is drafting a white paper which will be drafted by the end of this year.

“The report of the Day Commission will feed into that and will influence that white paper.”

The Day Commission, headed by Dr Catherine Day, will advise on the development of a long-term approach to direct provision.

Set up by the previous government, an early briefing note said that direct provision

Read More:

Mr O'Gorman added that what the white paper will do “is give us the vision of what the new system for accommodating people who are in the international process here in Ireland will look like, but will also show us how we move to that particular model.”

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
direct provisionplace: irelandperson: roderic o'gormanperson: catherine dayperson: o'gormanorganisation: ministerorganisation: minister for equalityorganisation: day commission

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices