Michael McGrath: Wage subsidy scheme will not end abruptly

Support could not and would not be withdrawn over night, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerny . The scheme had played “a hugely important role” during the crisis, support would be withdrawn in a phased and gradual manner.
Michael McGrath: Wage subsidy scheme will not end abruptly
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 12:54 PM
Michael McGrath, newly appointed Minister for Public Expenditure, President Michael D Higgins.
Michael McGrath, newly appointed Minister for Public Expenditure, President Michael D Higgins.

By Vivienne Clarke and Joel Slattery

The Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme will not end abruptly, the new Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said.Support could not and would not be withdrawn overnight, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerny. The scheme had played “a hugely important role” during the crisis, support would be withdrawn in a phased and gradual manner.

The priority was getting people back to work. As the economy reopens it was going to be like taking a bandage off a wound to see how it had healed, he said.

“The country has come through a period of great trauma,” he said.

There are now over 63,500 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme, according to the latest figures from the Department of Social Protection.

The Department estimate that over 400,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme.

Obviously there had been “major economic disruption” and the July stimulus package would be ambitious with the aim of supporting employers and business, he added.

“We will be getting into the detail today at Cabinet.”

Mr McGrath acknowledged that some businesses would not reopen today, but that it will be some time before there is a full picture.

When asked about the possibility of a reduction in VAT for the hospitality sector, Mr McGrath said that there will be measures in the July package that will take into account the impact of Covid on the sector.

Elsewhere, the Department of Social Protection's latest figures show that payments valued at €153.6m to 439,000 people for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

This number is a decrease of 26,900 on the 465,900 people paid last week with another 14,000 people receiving their final payment tomorrow.

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland 'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin
Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Spring weather May 29th 2020 170 new daily coronavirus infections possible in Ireland within weeks
coronavirusperson: michael mcgrathperson: sarah mcinernyperson: vivienne clarkeperson: joel slatteryperson: minister for public expenditureperson: mcgrathorganisation: rté radioorganisation: revenue commissionersorganisation: department of social protection

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices