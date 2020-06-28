Gardaí seek help in finding missing person, 13, in Tipperary

Gardaí seek help in finding missing person, 13, in Tipperary
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 20:58 PM
Digital Desk staff
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Aoife (also known as Eva) Kidman who went missing from her home in Newport, Co. Tipperary in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 28th June 2020.
June 29, 2020 - 3.30pm: Aoife Kidman has been found safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Aoife is 13 years old. She is described as being 5' 8" in height, with long brown hair, blue/grey eyes and a slim build.

Aoife has two piercings in each ear. It is not known what Aoife was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí and Aoife’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Aoife’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Newport Garda Station on 061 378 102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

