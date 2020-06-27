Six people die from Covid-19 as case numbers reach 25,437 in Ireland

There have now been a total of 1,734 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland
Six people die from Covid-19 as case numbers reach 25,437 in Ireland
Dr Tony Holohan said he was concerned about the rising number of cases among young people.
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 18:42 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Six further people have died from Covid-19 the Department of Health confirmed today.

There have now been a total of 1,734 deaths from coronavirus.

The Department of Health also confirmed that there were a further 23 new cases confirmed in Ireland today.

This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 25,437.

Speaking about the new confirmed cases and deaths as Ireland enters the third phase of its lockdown exit, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "High levels of compliance to public health advice to date has enabled further reopening of economic and social life.

“However, of the 23 cases reported today, 10 cases are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further 8 cases are in those aged between 35-54.

This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups.

“In recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days.

“Covid-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously.

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to remain informed, keep a 2m distance from others and follow the public health advice on hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, and wearing face coverings.”

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jul 03, 2020 Pubs in Northern Ireland will be able to sell alcohol until 2am under Stormont proposals
Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Coronavirus Cluster of Covid-19 cases identified in town in Derry
coronavirusirelandcovid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices