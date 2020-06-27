Eamon Ryan dismisses idea that Micheál Martin struck deals with Independents

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said that he does not believe that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin struck any deals with Independents during phone calls on Friday.
Eamon Ryan (pictured on the screen of Dublin's Convention Centre today) dismissed the suggestion that his own party’s leadership issue could have an impact on the work of the incoming government. Photo: Maxwells
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 14:54 PM
Vivienne Clarke

“I don’t believe any deal was struck with them on how they voted today,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“There wasn’t a deal struck because the government is made up of three parties.”

Mr Ryan also dismissed the suggestion that his own party’s leadership issue could have an impact on the work of the incoming government.

The approach of solidarity that had been taken by all the parties to the Covid-19 crisis was an indication of what could be achieved when working together, he said.

It was a question of getting the balance right, he added, but that the opinion of health officials would be the guiding light.

