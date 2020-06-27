'Beyond nervous' Tony Holohan: Staycations 'makes sense'

The Chief Medical Officer is encouraging people to choose "staycations" this Summer, over foreign travel.

Dr Tony Holohan said he is "beyond nervous" about the return of international travel from next month when the Government is due to publish a list of countries that people will be allowed to travel to without quarantining on their return.

Meanwhile, a further three people with Covid-19 have died here, while 11 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the number of recorded cases so far to 25,414.

Dr Holohan said holidaying in Ireland this summer makes sense.

He said: "Certainly I think that planning a staycation would be a good thing, it wouldn't involve the risk of travel to other countries.

"The process of travel itself is one that would have to be carefully managed to ensure that as we travel through airplanes and airports and so on, the risk of transmission in those settings is minimised and that there is compliance with public health advice, so yes, of course, staycation makes sense."