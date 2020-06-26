Leo Varadkar: Fine Gael have 'strong mandate' to enter government after party vote

Meanwhile, counting is still ongoing with Fianna Fáil the Green Party.
Leo Varadkar: Fine Gael have 'strong mandate' to enter government after party vote
Leo Varadkar said: "Fine Gael is going to enter a third term of government, and this new coalition, united and strong and up for the challenge."
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 18:02 PM
Joel Slattery

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed his pleasure that all four sections of the party's electoral college approved of the proposed programme for government.

Fine Gael's Parliamentary Party, Council of Local Representatives, Constituency Delegates and Executive Council all approved of the deal which would see them go into government with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Speaking outside Fine Gael headquarters after the party

Read More:

"Fine Gael is going to enter a third term of government, and this new coalition, united and strong and up for the challenge," he said.

Meanwhile, counting is still ongoing with Fianna Fáil the Green Party.

Fianna Fáil, like Fine Gael, need a majority of members to vote in favour to join the government, whereas the Greens need to meet a higher threshold of two-thirds of members approving of the proposed programme for government.

Green Party chair Hazel Chu expects the vote to be close saying she is "more likely to win the lotto then get (a prediction) right".

"It was a hard call for members to make, thank you to all our members for engaging," she wrote on a post on Twitter.

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland 'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin
Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
government formationfine gaelireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices