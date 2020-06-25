Tayto Park gets approval for two new steel rollercoasters

Tayto Park has been given the go-ahead to add two new steel rollercoasters.
Tayto Park gets approval for two new steel rollercoasters
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 23:04 PM
Steve Neville
A computer generated image of the new steel rollercoasters at Tayto Park.
A computer generated image of the new steel rollercoasters at Tayto Park.

Tayto Park has been given the go-ahead to add two new steel rollercoasters.

The intertwining rollercoasters had to be redesigned to get the project over the line after objections from local homeowners about screaming thrill-seekers.

The park said in a statement that it has spent over €1.5m on noise reduction methods to secure planning.

Construction is set to begin in 2021 and the rides will be open to the public in 2023.

The statement added that they represent a total investment of €15m by the park and will create 40 new jobs in the area.

“Today is a very exciting day for Tayto Park and Co Meath,” said Raymond Coyle, Tayto Park’s founder.

“This is the largest single investment in our history.

“We currently employ 420 people and not only will the new coasters add employment to the local economy, they are securing the future of the park.”

Tayto Park announced earlier this week that it will re-open on Monday, June 29.

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
Irish government cabinet meeting Covid-19 eviction ban will be extended but can’t last forever, says Leo Varadkar
tayto parkplace: parkplace: taytoperson: raymond coyleorganisation: tayto parkorganisation: meath

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices