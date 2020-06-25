Tayto Park gets approval for two new steel rollercoasters

A computer generated image of the new steel rollercoasters at Tayto Park.

Tayto Park has been given the go-ahead to add two new steel rollercoasters.

The intertwining rollercoasters had to be redesigned to get the project over the line after objections from local homeowners about screaming thrill-seekers.

The park said in a statement that it has spent over €1.5m on noise reduction methods to secure planning.

Construction is set to begin in 2021 and the rides will be open to the public in 2023.

The statement added that they represent a total investment of €15m by the park and will create 40 new jobs in the area.

“Today is a very exciting day for Tayto Park and Co Meath,” said Raymond Coyle, Tayto Park’s founder.

“This is the largest single investment in our history.

“We currently employ 420 people and not only will the new coasters add employment to the local economy, they are securing the future of the park.”

Tayto Park announced earlier this week that it will re-open on Monday, June 29.