Anne Rabbitte confident Department of Children won't be demoted

A member of Fianna Fáil's negotiating team says the Minister for Children will remain as a cabinet position in the next government.
Anne Rabbitte confident Department of Children won't be demoted
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 07:54 AM
Digital Desk staff
Anne Rabbitte TD. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Anne Rabbitte TD. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A member of Fianna Fáil's negotiating team says the Minister for Children will remain as a cabinet position in the next government.

There are fears the post will be downgraded if Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens sign up to a coalition.

The parties are taking part in postal votes on the programme for government, with the count taking place tomorrow.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for children, Anne Rabbitte, is confident the Department of Children will not be demoted.

"From government formation talks and the putting together of the Programme for Government, children were front and centre and you will see there's a very comprehensive youth strategy within the document that was produced last week," she said.

"There's 1.2m children in this country that need a very strong voice that would represent them and we have such an array of issues. I couldn't see the leaders deciding that children are second-class and should be downgraded."

More in this section

Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
government formationgovernmentchildren

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices