Man, 32, charged at Cork court with four counts of raping partner

A 32-year-old man was arrested today and charged with four counts of raping his own partner on various occasions between 2012 and 2018.
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 19:29 PM
Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old man was arrested today and charged with four counts of raping his own partner on various occasions between 2012 and 2018.

Detective Garda Caitriona Molloy formally arrested and charged the defendant and brought him before Cork District Court on the four counts. They referred to alleged rapes in 2012, two in 2017 and one in 2018.

The accused made no reply to the charges when cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say could be given in evidence.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said a book of evidence was ready to be served on the accused man on those four counts and on nine other related charges brought against him last month.

The first five charges of those charges relate to a Cork city address on February 13 2019. They consist of counts of rape, false imprisonment, assault causing harm, production of a glass bottle in the course of the alleged assault and threatening the woman that he would kill or cause serious harm.

He is further charged with raping the same complainant on February 9, 2019 and prior to that on September 21/22, 2014.

Finally he is charged with two other counts related to the same complainant again on dates between December 5 and 8, 2019 where it is alleged that he assaulted her causing harm and that there was an aggravated sexual assault on the same woman.

On the application of Sgt. Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the Central Criminal Court. It will then be a matter for that court to set a date for a trial late this year or sometime next year.

Garda Molloy said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail on all 13 charges.

Solicitor, Frank Buttimer said one of the conditions was unusual in that it stated that the accused would not discuss the case with the complainant. The solicitor said that condition arose against a background where there was ongoing contact between the parties in relation to domestic matters.

Other conditions require the accused to sign every Wednesday at his local garda station and to surrender his passport.

Judge Kelleher acceded to an application to extend free legal aid for a junior and senior counsel to represent the accused at the Central Criminal Court.

