New manager appointed to controversial Caherciveen direct provision centre

The Department of Justice has confirmed that a new, fully vetted manager began work there on Monday morning.
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 14:31 PM
Digital Desk staff
The controversial Skellig Star Hotel. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan
The controversial Skellig Star Hotel. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

A new manager has been appointed to the Skellig Star Hotel Direct Provision Centre in Caherciveen.

Controversy has surrounded the Co Kerry direct provision centre since it opened in mid-March.

Locals and activists have called for it to be shut down saying its standards do not meet HSE guidelines.

More than 100 residents were transferred to a new direct provision centre established at the Skellig Star Hotel in the centre of Caherciveen in March, during the pandemic.

Over 25 people later tested positive for Covid-19, with the first case was within a day of arrival.

However, the community was not informed by the HSE or the Department of Justice of any outbreak until much later.

