Search ongoing off Kerry coast for missing Cork man

The search for a missing man, John Cunningham, in West Kerry is continuing. Picture: Domnick Walsh

A search was is still underway today for a Cork man missing off the Kerry coast.

Friends fear John Cunningham may have been swept into the sea off the Dingle coast while checking his lobster pots.

The PE teacher, who is on a career break from a school in Cork and lives at gCom Dhineoil in Dun Chaoin, Dingle, went missing around 12.30pm on Saturday.

The weather was taking a turn for the worst at the time and he is believed to have wanted to check up on his lobster pots.

He was then due to have joined pals for a surfing trip to Sligo.

He had also arranged for a carer to look after his father, who is believed to have Alzheimer's.

Searches have been carried out along the coast by Dunmore Head, where he had his lobster pots.

The last time friends were aware of being online on WhatsApp was about 12.30pm.

John Cunningham has been missing from his home in Dún Chaoin since Saturday. The Emergency Services and John's family are appealing to the public for help in the search.

Between then and the alarm being raised on Sunday, friends discovered a rope attached to his lobster pots has since gone missing, as have the pots.

And when his house was searched, they found his jeep still parked outside it.

It had his wallet inside the vehicle.

A full search around Dunmore Head and cliffs was only begun Tuesday morning because of the 6’7ft swells in the bay and the lack of visibility.

Searches have also been carried out in nearby Mount Eagle, part of the central Dingle Peninsula mountains, because of his love of hillwalking.

As well as members of Dingle Sea and Cliff Rescue, Irish Coast Guard helicopter R115 is helping in the search for Mr Cunningham, who is in his 40s.

His family, including his sister, is in Dingle helping coordinate the search, along with Valentia Coastguard Station.

A friend said last night that while they wanted to stay positive, they feared the worst.

It is, they said, very unlike Mr Cunningham to not tell someone where he is.

“He would never not be in contact,” another, who also asked not to be named, said.

Early Tuesday morning, Dingle Hillwalking Club put out an appeal on Facebook.

“John is a former member of our club,” the post read.

“Can I ask as many people as possible to share this post in the hope that he will be found safe and well.

“Thank you.”