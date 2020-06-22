Update: missing Cork man found safe and well

Denis O’ Callaghan was located safe and well this evening, Monday June 22. The Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.
Update: missing Cork man found safe and well
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 23:20 PM

Update: Denis O’ Callaghan was located safe and well this evening, Monday June 22. The Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier @ 21.35: Gardaí at Togher in Cork are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 47 year old Denis O’Callaghan. Denis was last seen in the Wilton area of Cork City earlier today, Monday June 22.

He is described as being 5’ 9” in height, medium to heavy build with dark coloured hair. When last seen he was wearing grey-coloured tracksuit bottoms and sweatshirt. An Garda Síochána and Denis’s family have concerns for his welfare.

A photograph of Denis is attached to this press release. This photograph has been provided for the sole purpose of assisting a Garda Investigation into tracing a person reported as missing and should not be used for any other purpose.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Gardaí at Togher Garda Station, Cork City, on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
missing peopleplace: corkplace: togherplace: wiltonplace: cork cityplace: togher garda stationplace: garda stationperson: denis o’ callaghanperson: denis o’callaghanperson: denisperson: garda síochánaorganisation: gardaíorganisation: garda investigationorganisation: garda confidential line

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices