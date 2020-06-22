Cork man, 53, who threatened pharmacy staff with piece of plastic is jailed for two years

A 53-year-old man is starting a two-year jail term for a robbery he carried out while armed with a piece of plastic which the victims believed was a shard of glass.

Det. Garda Mick Dolan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the robbery occurred last October 30 when the accused man entered Hickey’s pharmacy on Gurranabraher Road.

Three people were present in the premises before O’Shaughnessy arrived – two members of staff and a customer.

“O’Shaughnessy reached over the counter and grabbed approximately €500 from the till. He waved what appeared to be a shard of glass at the customer and staff putting them in fear before he left the shop,” Det. Garda Dolan said.

What the staff and customer believed was glass turned out to have been a piece of toughened plastic cut from a container.

Peter O’Flynn defence barrister said the 53-year-old defendant was very remorseful for carrying out the robbery at the pharmacy last October.

Mr O’Flynn BL asked for leniency and emphasised the medical challenges faced by the accused at this time in his life.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said at the sentencing: “This man was well known in the shop. He was in possession of what looked like a shard of glass but was in fact hardened plastic. He has a long history of previous convictions.”

The judge said he was told of the remorse that the defendant had for his actions but he was not told of any compensation being offered by O’Shaughnessy for the robbery and that the pharmacy was still at the loss of the €500.

The judge imposed a sentence of two years imprisonment.

Judge Ó Donnabháin refused an application to suspend any portion of the sentence.

Noel O’Shaughnessy of Farranferris Park, Farranree, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge that on October 30 2019 he carried out a robbery at Hickey’s pharmacy, Gurranabraher Road, Cork.