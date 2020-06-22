Two further Covid-19 deaths; four new cases of virus

Two new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.
Two further Covid-19 deaths; four new cases of virus
Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan.
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 18:51 PM
Digital Desk staff

Two new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

This brings the current death toll remains at 1,717.

The HPSC has been notified of four confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total number of cases in the country has now reached 25,383.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says a number of clusters have also been denotified, and there's been no increase in the amount of clusters.

"473 clusters, 260 of which were in respect of nursing homes, that's the same number in each case that I gave you on Thursday.

"Quite a number of those have been denotified, 345 of those are now closed, and of the 260 in respect of nursing homes, 190 of those have been closed.

"Two incubation periods, or 28 days, have elapsed, since a new case was notified in respect of those settings."

The news comes as concern grows internationally over a second spike in new cases worldwide, following the WHO's announcement yesterday of the single-largest one-day increase in new cases since the crisis began.

More in this section

Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
coronavirusperson: chief medical officerperson: tony holohanorganisation: health protection surveillance centreorganisation: hpscorganisation: who

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices