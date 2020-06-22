Two further Covid-19 deaths; four new cases of virus

Two new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

This brings the current death toll remains at 1,717.

The HPSC has been notified of four confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total number of cases in the country has now reached 25,383.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says a number of clusters have also been denotified, and there's been no increase in the amount of clusters.

"473 clusters, 260 of which were in respect of nursing homes, that's the same number in each case that I gave you on Thursday.

"Quite a number of those have been denotified, 345 of those are now closed, and of the 260 in respect of nursing homes, 190 of those have been closed.

"Two incubation periods, or 28 days, have elapsed, since a new case was notified in respect of those settings."

The news comes as concern grows internationally over a second spike in new cases worldwide, following the WHO's announcement yesterday of the single-largest one-day increase in new cases since the crisis began.