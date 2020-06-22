Gardaí to issue televised appeal for information on 2018 Dublin shooting

On this evening's installment of the RTÉ Crimecall programme, presenter Sharon Ní Bheoláin will speak with Detective Sergeant Shane McCartan, as Gardaí appeal for information on the 2018 murder of Dublin man Eric Fowler.

The programme will include CCTV footage of Eric Fowler’s last known movements on the day of his murder, as well as footage of the car that was used by suspects.

34-year-old Fowler was shot and fatally wounded on Saturday 22 December 2018, at approximately 6.50pm at Blakestown Cottages on the Blakestown Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

A short time later, a Volkswagen Jetta car, registration number 06MH3192, that was used in the murder, was discovered on fire at Rusheeney Village.

This car had been purchased four days prior to his murder on the 18th December.

Gardaí are specifically appealing to a person who was jogging on the Blakestown Road, in Blanchardstown after the incident between 6.30pm and 7pm on December 22 2018.

This person stayed with the deceased until the ambulance arrived and Gardai would like this person to come forward to see if they can assist them with progressing the investigation.

Gardaí are also looking for information in relation to the Volkswagen Jetta car and its whereabouts, between the December 18 & 22 2018.

Anyone with information can contact Crimecall directly on: 1800 40 50 60. The footage and appeal will be aired tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.