Six more arrests following Operation Coronation in Limerick

Six people have been arrested in the latest crackdown on organised crime in Limerick and surrounding areas.

Guns, cash and cars were seized along with evidence of drug dealing, and several bank accounts were frozen.

On Wednesday evening more searches were carried out as part of a continuing investigation called Operation Coronation.

€40k in cash along with evidence of drug dealing were found and 11 bank accounts were frozen containing over €200k.

Three cars were seized along with evidence of suspected drug trafficking.

A fourth car was seized for having no valid insurance.

On Saturday two guns and a taser baton were found in a search on waste ground in Prospect Co. Limerick.

Last week over 60 searches took place in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary as part of the same inquiry and nine people were charged in connection with drug dealing.