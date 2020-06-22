Eamon Ryan says programme for government a 'left-wing document'

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has described the programme for government as a “left-wing document” and the best approach for getting the country back working.
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 10:54 AM
Vivienne Clarke
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Photo:Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast Mr Ryan acknowledged that the Green Party would be going into government at one of the most challenging times possible and that there would be risks and uncertainties.

Mr Ryan also admitted that the vote by Green Party members on the programme for government could be very close, but he was hopeful that members would sign off on the document.

The new coalition government will need to invest in public housing, public health, public transport and climate action which will require the State to be “bigger”, he said.

In the particular crisis at the moment, the best approach to get the country back working again is actually to borrow and invest in stimulus and employment. The programme for government says we're going to do that for the next two or three years.

Following that there would need to be a review and the books would have to be balanced again in the long run.

“But even then there's an agreement that we would try to balance the current account, we would continue to borrow for capital investment.”

Mr Ryan said he did not know what would happen if the Green Party rejected the deal.

“If we say no, I think it would be very hard for us to go back to the negotiating table.”

