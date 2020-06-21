Covid-19: No new deaths reported as six new cases confirmed

The current death toll remains at 1,715.
Covid-19: No new deaths reported as six new cases confirmed
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 18:30 PM
Digital Desk staff

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

The current death toll remains at 1,715.

The HPSC has been notified of six confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total cases in the country has now reached 25,379.

One case has been denotified following the validation of data by the HPSC.

No new deaths were reported in the North today meaning the death toll in the region stands at 545.

Four new cases were confirmed according to the region's Department of Health.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that today's figures are a cause for hope.

"Days like this are a cause for hope and reenergise us all to keep going and to follow closely public health advice.

"So grateful to our CMO and team, all our frontline staff and every single person who has sacrificed so much."

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jul 03, 2020 Pubs in Northern Ireland will be able to sell alcohol until 2am under Stormont proposals
Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Coronavirus Cluster of Covid-19 cases identified in town in Derry
coronavirusperson: health ministerperson: simon harrisorganisation: health protection surveillance centreorganisation: hpscorganisation: department of health

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices