Person rescued from River Liffey

Water Rescue teams from Dublin Fire Brigade have rescued a person from the River Liffey.
Person rescued from River Liffey
Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 15:01 PM
Digital Desk staff

Water Rescue teams from Dublin Fire Brigade have rescued a person from the River Liffey.

Emergency services were contacted after a person was spotted in the water at Eden Quay.

Passing kayakers assisted the person and kept the person afloat until emergency crews arrived.

Rescue crews transported the person from the river to the hospital.

They are expected to make a full recovery.

More in this section

012%20Dept%20of%20Health Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Government prepared to make ‘tough calls’ to prioritise public health, Dara Calleary says
Ruth Morrissey legal case CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
water safetyplace: river liffeyplace: eden quayorganisation: river liffey water rescueorganisation: dublin fire brigade

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices