There have been another seven deaths from Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.
Seven more coronavirus deaths and 28 more cases confirmed in Ireland
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 19:01 PM
Digital Desk staff

There have been another seven deaths from Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,670.

An additional 28 new confirmed cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 25,163. Of the total number of cases, 8,046 are associated with healthcare workers

“As we move to Phase Two, the Government has introduced a range of new measures in line with the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team," said Dr Tony Holohan.

"It is our individual behaviours and personal choices that will ultimately influence what course this disease takes over the coming weeks and months.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "The reopening of playgrounds in public locations and outdoor amenities including zoos, animal parks and summer camps, as well as the summer education programme for children with special educational needs, are some of the measures that is hoped will ease the severity of this pandemic on children and their families."

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: "Phase Two provides vulnerable groups scope for home visits of up to six people for a short period of time, however it is vitally important that all visits to homes of vulnerable people be compliant with hand hygiene practices, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing of two metres.

"It is hoped as we move through phases, that life becomes easier for severely impacted groups but that their safety is maintained at all times.”

