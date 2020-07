Gardaí have seized a gun and drugs worth €360k in a house raid in Dublin.

Officers arrested three men, aged in their late 20s, 30s and 50s, during the raid in the Ballyfermot area last night.

Suspected MDMA tablets with an estimated street value of €360,000, a Glock pistol, ammunition and cash were seized during the searches which were targeting local drugs gangs.

The three men are being held for questioning and can be held for up to seven days.