Cabinet set to extend Covid-19 wage scheme to the end of summer

The temporary wage subsidy scheme is set to be extended until August.
Cabinet set to extend Covid-19 wage scheme to the end of summer
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 08:06 AM
Digital Desk staff

The temporary wage subsidy scheme is set to be extended until August.

It involves the Government subsidising the wages of about half a million workers during the pandemic.

According to The Irish Times, the Cabinet will extend it until the end of the summer today.

However, the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is to be split into two rates in the coming weeks.

Cabinet is expected to sign off on extensions to both the pandemic payment (PUP) and the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) when it meets later this morning.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the PUP scheme will be extended until August; however, he has confirmed that people who were working part-time before the outbreak will see a reduction in their payment.

Under the new plan, anyone who was earning less than €200 per week in January and February will be reduced to the standard Jobseekers rate of €203.

Anyone who was working full time or earning more than €200 will be kept on the €350 payment.

It comes after over 35,000 people signed off the PUP payment and returned to work.

The Department of Social Protection this week issued payments of €190.2m to 543,200 people – a drop of 36,200 on the number of people paid at the same point last week.

Meanwhile, around 508,000 people are being paid through the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme. Nearly 560,000 employers are making use of the scheme.

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Talks continue in Brussels after day of deadlock over pandemic rescue plan
LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg The Lotto numbers are in...
hse%20490_90603691 Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed
coronaviruscovid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices