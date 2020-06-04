Five more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in Ireland

There have been another five deaths from Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.
Five more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in Ireland
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 18:51 PM
Digital Desk staff

There have been another five deaths from Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,664.

An additional 38 new confirmed cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 25,142.

"Further progress has been made throughout May in suppressing the spread of Covid-19," said Dr Tony Holohan.

"A downward trend is evident in the number of hospitalisations, ICU admissions and reported deaths.

"Adherence to public health personal behaviours (hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette) is essential in avoiding an upsurge of infection in the future."

The reproductive rate for Covid-19 has increased slightly for the first time in several weeks, the Health Minister has said.

Simon Harris said the main measuring tools indicated the reproduction number &ndash; the number of people an infected person infects &ndash; was now between 0.4 and 0.7.

In recent weeks, it has been stable at between 0.5 and 0.6.

“The easing of restrictions in Phase One has not negatively impacted the r-number, in no small part thanks to the collective behaviours of our population in preventing resurgence of the disease,” said Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

Earlier today, the death of one more person with coronavirus in Northern Ireland was announced, taking the total recorded there to 535.

There were another 33 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 4,773.

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Talks continue in Brussels after day of deadlock over pandemic rescue plan
LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg The Lotto numbers are in...
hse%20490_90603691 Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed
coronaviruscovid-19ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices