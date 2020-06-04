Met Eireann reveals what part of the country had its driest May in almost three decades

After a dry and sunny May, Met Éireann says the first part of June will be unsettled with showers.
The weather station at the Phoenix Park recorded its driest May since 1991, according to new figures, while the highest temperature over the 31 days was seen at Mount Dillon in Roscommon at just under 27 degrees.
Forecaster Elizabeth Coleman has more on the latest data for May.
Ms Coleman said: "So we had very dry and very sunny weather for the month of May with high pressure dominating predominantly across the country.
"We did have some breakdowns with fronts coming off the Atlantic bringing rain to parts of the south and west but generally the east fared better for May."
- Highest total: 68.8 mm at Cork Airport, Co Cork (84% of its LTA)
- Lowest total: 8.3 mm at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin (14% of its LTA) (its driest May since 1991)
- Highest daily rainfall: 24.2 mm at Roches Point, Co Cork (38% of its monthly LTA) on Thu 21st
- Highest mean monthly temperature: 13.0°C at Shannon Airport, Co Clare (1.0°C above its LTA)
- Lowest mean monthly temperature: 10.9°C at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin (0.2°C above its LTA)
- Highest Air temperature: 26.8°C at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon (11.0°C above its LTA) on Sat 30th
- Lowest air temperature: -3.2°C at both Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon on Thu 14th and Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Tue 12th (Mullingar’s lowest May temperature on record (record length 70 years)
- Lowest grass minimum: -8.9°C at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon on Thu 14th
- Highest monthly total: 293.5 hrs (daily mean 9.47 hrs/day) at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin (its sunniest May on record (length 56 years)
- Lowest monthly total: 220.9 hrs (daily mean 7.13 hrs/day) at Belmullet*, Co Mayo
- Highest daily sunshine: 15.3 hours at Johnstown Castle*, Co Wexford on Sun 31th