Gardaí investigating Christy Keane murder plot in Limerick make third arrest

Gardaí investigating the attempted murder of Christy Keane by the McCarthy-Dundon gang in Limerick in 2015 have arrested a third man today.
Christy Keane, pictured here in 2009, was shot by two masked men as he parked his car in the grounds of the University of Limerick on June 29, 2015.
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 10:34 AM
Digital Desk staff

Christy Keane was shot by two masked men as he parked his car in the grounds of the University of Limerick on June 29, 2015.

Today, Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s in Limerick. He is due to appear before a sitting of the Special Criminal Court in Dublin this morning.

His is the third arrest in the investigation after officers had arrested two other men on Wednesday.

Gardaí made one of yesterday's arrests in Donegal of a man in his 40s, while at the same time, another man in his 30s was also arrested in Limerick.

Both appeared at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

John Costello (aged 39) of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Co Limerick, appeared before the non-jury court charged with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and that he provided transport to persons with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane at the University of Limerick car park on 29 June, 2015.

Larry McCarthy (42) of Tower Lodge, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, also appeared before the court charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane, between 27-29 June, 2015.

Both men were remanded in custody by the court, under presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, who adjourned both cases to 12 June.

