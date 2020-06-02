Gardaí used coronavirus legislation 13 times in past week

Gardaí have used new coronavirus enforcement powers 13 times in the past week.
Gardaí pictured at a coronavirus checkpoint in April. Photo: Dan Linehan.
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 18:48 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have used new coronavirus enforcement powers 13 times in the past week.

It brings the total number of incidents since the introduction of the regulations on April 8 to 289.

During that time, gardaí have been spat or coughed at 88 times, and have used anti-spit hoods 63 times.

"The number of spitting and coughing attacks on gardaí, while simply carrying out their lawful duties, is reducing but remains unacceptable in any circumstance," said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

"An Garda Síochána will continue to treat any such incident against a member of An Garda Síochána or any citizen very seriously.

"The use of anti-spit guards has also reduced. An Garda Síochána will only use anti-spit guards as last resort and in line with the Garda Decision Making Model, which includes at its centre human rights and our Code of Ethics."

During the course of Covid-19 operations, gardaí detected 1,878 other incidents including drink driving, weapons seizures, and public order offences.

