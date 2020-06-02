John Halligan calls for another election as Government formation talks rumble on

Junior Minister John Halligan has called for a second election.
John Halligan calls for another election as Government formation talks rumble on
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 15:12 PM
Digital Desk staff

Junior Minister John Halligan has called for a second election.

He has said Fianna Fáil would "sell their own mothers" to get into government and that the Green Party are deluded if they think they will meet their agenda in government negotiations.

He tweeted that Fine Gael were rejected by the electorate and that politicians should "go again".

In his tweet which was arranged by bullet points, the Independent politician said:

"FG were rejected by the electorate in February and said they would have no part in govt. formation.

"FF are so desperate to get back into power, they'd sell their own mothers. GP are deluded if they think they'll get their agenda over the line.

"Go again."

Halligan is no longer a TD and did not contest the election in February.

